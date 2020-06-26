Suniel Shetty shares adorable throwback photo with toddler Ahan Shetty

Amid quarantine, actor Suniel Shetty is going down the memory lane. The actor took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback of his son, Ahan Shetty when he was a toddler.

In the picture, Suniel is holding baby Ahan while both the father and son enjoy time in the swimming pool. The actor captioned the photo, “ Major #Throwback! Aani in the paaaani,” with a heart emoji.

Major #Throwback! Aani in the paaaani ????

Meanwhile, Suniel's son Ahan Shetty is set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Tadap starring Tara Sutaria opposite him. The film is being directed by Milan Luthria. It is a remake of Telugu film RX 100.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was acted in his second Tamil Blockbuster Darbar with superstar Rajinikanth in 2020.

