Madhuri Dixit reveals that Akshay Kumar would steal watches from people 

Madhuri Dixit is one of the finest actors and dancers that Bollywood has seen. She ruled the ‘90s with her acting prowess. While she is not seen much on the big screen of late, the actress is very much active on social media. She released her first single titled ‘Candles’. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Madhuri Dixit revealed Akshay Kumar's watch stealing habit.

It is well known that Akshay Kumar is a prankster, but only few know that he steals watches effortlessly. Talking about what has not changed about Akshay Kumar over the years, Madhuri Dixit said, “He steals watches from people without them knowing. He does it so well. It's amazing.”

Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit have worked together in the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai and 1999 film Aarzoo.

