Urvashi Dholakia speaks about bringing home a new furry family member

Actress Urvashi Dholakia has always been quite an animal lover and is even a mother to her pet dog Jaeger. Following her love for animals and adding in a new member to her family, Urvashi recently brought home another furry friend 'Chai', who is now quite the star of her home!

Speaking about bringing home another pet dog and her love for animals, Urvashi shares, "According to me animals are a true source of happiness. They radiate positivity and them being a part of your home can really change the atmosphere in it. After being a proud mom to Jaeger for so many years, my boys and I recently decided to welcome 'Chai' into our home. She's a stray dog and initially would always roam around our building where my sons and I would feed her quite often. Then through the lockdown she got very familiarized with us and even started coming right outside our door, and that was when we decided that we had to take her in! It’s been a couple of days to that now, and she's already making herself quite comfortable at home. Jaeger is the one who is still trying his best to adjust with her also being in the house now and us dividing our attention between both, but we are all extremely happy to have brought in such a lovely new member into our home."

Also Read: Urvashi Dholakia says, “I am very happy to see Komolika being loved by people world-over even now”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results