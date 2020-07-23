Shraddha Kapoor comes to the aid of stray animals

Shraddha Kapoor has been kind and virtuous overall, especially when it comes to helping animals in any way she can. She has always spread the awareness about animal cruelty that is prevalent in the world. Her video 'lockdown zoo' had created quite a stir on social media and was really inspiring.

Shraddha took to her social media and posted a video of an adorable stray cat who needed some medical attention. "The stray cats around my home needed urgent medical attention and Narsing and Rahul from @worldforallanimaladoptions championed their aid! Thank you for handling them with so much love! Massive thank you @shazamorani for being so prompt in sending this help! ????????????."

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. Her next will be with Ranbir Kapoor.

