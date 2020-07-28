Divya Dutta opens up about being dropped out of films at the last minute

Actress Divya Dutta recently opened up about being dropped out of several films in the past. The actress said that she was initially hurt but learnt to deal with it over time and the make the best of the opportunities she had.
In an interview with a daily, Divya said that she had a huge sense of loss every time she was rejected or told over the phone that she has been replaced by someone else. The actress said that she has been dropped out of movies in the last minute and it hurts because she feels helpless knowing that she could have been good in that role.
Divya made her Bollywood debut in 1994 with Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna. She went on to star in films such as Veer-Zaara, Delhi-6, Heroine and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. In 2018, she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the social drama Irada.
