Sonu Sood offers job to techie who lost her job due to COVID-19

Sonu Sood has been in the forefront when it comes to helping people who have been financially hit by the pandemic and lockdown in the country. He has been connecting to people through social media and extending help to as many people as possible. A Twitter user had reached out to the actor stating that Sharda is a techie who had lost her job due to the covid crisis and that she is now selling vegetables to support her family.

Responding to the user, Sonu Sood had shared on Twitter that the girl had been interviewed and a job letter was already offered to her. “My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind,” Sonu Sood wrote.

Recently, the actor had sent a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh. He also brought back Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan by arranging charter flights for them.

