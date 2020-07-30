Aashutosh Bhakre, husband of Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh, dies by suicide

In one of the most tragic news, Marathi actor Aashutosh Bhakre passed away on July 29. The 32-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his home in Nanded, Marathwada region.

The police official said that he was found hanging at his flat in Ganesh Nagar. He was the husband of actress Mayuri Deshmukh. Officials revealed the reason behind his death is unknown yet. An accidental death case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded. The case is currently under investigation.

As per reports, the actor was reportedly suffering from depression. He had recently shared a video on social media about mental illness and why someone opts to take their own life.

Ashutosh Bhakre acted in films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka.

