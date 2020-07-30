EXO’s Chanyeol to star in Korean film The Box

More opportunities are coming for EXO members. The members of the K-pop group have been working on their solo projects while some are serving in the military. It has been confirmed that EXO member Chanyeol will make his Korean movie debut with the upcoming film, The Box.
He previously starred in Chinese film, So I Married My Anti-Fan.
Meanwhile, Chanyeol along with his EXO member Sehun dropped their second album as EXO-SC unit called '1 Billon Views'.
