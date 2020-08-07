Amitabh Bachchan issues an apology for wrongly crediting a poem written by Prasoon Joshi to Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan issued an apology on Thursday after he wrong credited his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan for a poem. The poem was actually written by lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi.

On the night of August 5, he posted the poem. A day later, he apologized in a tweet that read, “CORRECTION : Kal T-3617 pe jo kavita chhapi thi, uske lekhak babuji nahi hai. Woh galat tha. Uski rachna kavi Prasoon Joshi ne ki hai. Iske liye main kshama prarthi hoon (Yesterday, the poem posted by me on T-3617 was not written by my father. That was incorrect. The poem was written by Prasoon Joshi. I apologise for the error.)

CORRECTION : कल T 3617 pe जो कविता छपी थी , उसके लेखक , बाबूजी नहीं हैं । वो ग़लत था । उसकी रचना , कवि प्रसून जोशी ने की है ।

इसके लिए मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ । ????????

उनकी कविता ये है – pic.twitter.com/hZwgRq32U9

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati hospital on August 2 after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 11. While his family members Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan are also in home quarantine, Abhishek Bachchan is still in hospital waiting for his results to come negative.

