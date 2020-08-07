Satyajeet Dubey remembers his first meeting with Sameer Sharma; recalls how he helped him

Actor Sameer Sharma was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on Thursday. According to reports, he ended his life two days before his body was discovered.

Colleagues and fans of the actor took to social media to mourn the death of the actor. Actor Satyajeet Dubey took to his Twitter handle and shared his fond memories with the late actor. Dubey narrated a story of how he met Sameer for the first time in Mumbai. "Rest in Peace brother #SameerSharma. I had bumped into him once at this bookstore that used to be in Infinity mall called Landmark, i was 18, new in Mumbai. I recognised him from his television work. He smiled and I said ‘hi Sir’ He asked me ‘r u an actor?’ I said ‘yes’," he wrote.

He further wrote, “Then he replied saying ‘there’s a tv production house called SphereOrigins across the road, they’re looking for a young boy like you for a tv show, why don’t you go and test for it?’ I said ‘thank you, i must’ & he said ‘all the best, hope u get it’ n we both went our ways”

Rest in Peace brother ???? #SameerSharma

I had bumped into him once at this bookstore that used to be in infinity mall called Landmark, i was 18, new in Mumbai. I recognised him from his television work. He smiled and i said ‘hi Sir’ He asked me ‘r u an actor?’ I said ‘yes’

Conti.. pic.twitter.com/r3DF7w5zLu

— Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) August 6, 2020

“I immediately crossed the road, met the casting director, auditioned and got the part. It was nothing big, a 6 days job and i got paid 18k but back then it was a big deal for me. It helped me sustain for one more month thanks to Sameer,” he added.

Talking about another incident he wrote, “He didn’t know me at all. But he was gentle & kind to me, & gave me a direction. Years after that he worked on a film called Ittefaq where my sister was working as an assistant director & she spoke abt this actor very fondly, till this point I didn’t even know his name.”

“Today whn i read abt his passin away,all d memories,smal little details of that brief meetin wit Sameer that ws lost in some corner of my memry re-emerged.Thats d beauty of ppl like Sameer,thy touch u with thr kindness&sensitivity.Thnk u for makin my life better wit ur existence(sic),” Dubey wrote.

I don’t know much about Sameer,but he’ll be alive in my heart and memories because of who he was,just through that one meeting he left this life long impact,helped me,taught me the importance of being kind and goodness.Gone too soon.Indebted to your soul, shall carry it forward.

— Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) August 6, 2020

Sameer Sharma was last seen in Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and has also worked in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Left Right Left, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir among the others. He has also acted in movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ittefaq, and more.

ALSO READ: Actor Sameer Sharma shared a detailed note on mental health weeks before his demise

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results