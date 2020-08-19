Toilet – Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh to remake Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan’s Shakti

Yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar and megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shakti is set to get a remake. As per reports, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh is working on the remake script.

The filmmaker confirmed to a daily that he has been working on the film for the past two years with Anjum Rajabali and Saumya Joshi penning the script. Singh said that the remake is a huge responsibility and that is why it is taking time to finalise the script. He said that their story is more of an adaptation than a remake. They plan to take the movie on the floor by 2021.

Shakti released in 1982. The crime action drama was directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by the famous Salim-Javed duo. The story revolves around Ashwini, an honest policeman, refuses to trade a captured gangster for his son Vijay's release after a ruthless gangster kidnaps him. Vijay grows up resenting his father and turns to a life of crime.

