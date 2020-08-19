Toilet – Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh to remake Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan’s Shakti

Yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar and megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shakti is set to get a remake. As per reports, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh is working on the remake script.
The filmmaker confirmed to a daily that he has been working on the film for the past two years with Anjum Rajabali and Saumya Joshi penning the script. Singh said that the remake is a huge responsibility and that is why it is taking time to finalise the script. He said that their story is more of an adaptation than a remake. They plan to take the movie on the floor by 2021.
ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares a major throwback picture; says dare not caption the picture keeping propriety in mind
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply