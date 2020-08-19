Rachel Weisz to star in and executive produce Dead Ringers for Amazon Prime Video 

Academy Award-winning actress Rachel Weisz is attached to star in the upcoming Amazon Original series Dead Ringers, marking Weisz’s first television role. Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television are co-producing the series, inspired by the 1988 thriller. Alice Birch will write and executive produce. Dead Ringers will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

In a modern take on David Cronenberg’s thriller starring Jeremy Irons, the series will feature Weisz playing the double lead role of the Mantle twins, who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

“As one of today’s most accomplished and versatile actresses, Rachel Weisz will captivate the Amazon Prime Video global audience with her take on these two ruthless, twisted characters,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “This update to Dead Ringers explores the darker side of medicine, obsession, and the human condition, making it a compelling addition to our slate of Amazon Original series.”

“This series is a thrilling tale about ambition, self-interest, and the manipulation of power. Rachel’s unequivocal depth as an actor makes her the perfect person to bring the new Mantle twins to life in Alice’s fresh take on the original, which will no doubt be even more twisted.” Said Annapurna’s Chief Content Officer, Sue Naegle.

“I am so lucky to have such brilliant partners in Annapurna and Amazon Studios, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with the exceptionally talented Alice Birch. I can’t wait to go on this journey with all of them,” said Weisz.

