Radhika Apte more visible in her international film than Ali Fazal

Two of our more talented actors Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal will be seen in prestigious international films at just about the same time. While Ali Fazal in the trailer of Death On The Nile is visible for just one shot amidst a gallery of outstanding co-stars, Radhika Apte is all over the trailer of A Call To Spy, and understandably so. Ms Apte plays one of the three protagonists in this chick flick with a difference.

Apte along with two very distinguished actresses Sarah Megan Thomas and Stana Katic, plays a part of Winston Churchill’s secret service to spy on Hitler during World War 2. In the tense espionage thriller Ms Apte plays Noor Inayat Khan a true-life spy who like Alia Bhatt’s Sehmat in Raazi is willing to risk her life for her country. In this case the country is Great Britain.

The trailer is heartening for the space it provides to an Indian actress. Also, I am relieved to hear speaking in her natural voice and not in that sing-song tone assumed by all Indian actors working abroad. Ms Apte holds her ground well with her distinguished co-stars who include the British actor Linus Roache (wasn’t he wonderful as Robert Kennedy in RFK?), and the Canadian Stana Katic.

Sara Megan Thomas who plays the third protagonist also produces the film. The director of the film is also a woman. To have all these talented women get together for a spy thriller sounds like fun. Just how much so, we shall know in September

