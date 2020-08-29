Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate their pregnancy in Dubai with RCB team

A few days ago, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy. In a post on Instagram the couple shared a picture of themselves with Anushka flaunting her baby bump. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” they captioned the post.

Now, the couple has arrived in Dubai for the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli is the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team and celebrated the joyous occasion with his teammates and wife. The Royal Challengers Bangalore took to their official twitter handle to share glimpses from the celebration congratulating the soo to be parents. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Bold Diaries: Team Bonding Session. 7 days of quarantine in Bengaluru followed by 7 days in Dubai and 6 COVID tests later, the team finally got a chance to spend quality time together in a dedicated private beach and a state of the art team room, within the secure bio bubble.”

The IPL is an annual event held during the summer in India. However, owing to the pandemic, the game had to be postponed. With the current situation in India not being suitable to host the IPL, the matches have been shifted to Dubai. The tournament will commence on September 19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero. She also produced the successful web series Pataal Lok and the Netflix original film Bulbul.

