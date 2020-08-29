“If a show like Money Heist were to be made as an Indian adaption, I would love to be a part of it” – Tinaa Dattaa

Actress Tinaa Dattaa has over the years portrayed various characters across different mediums, showing a unique and diverse shade each time.

The actress who is all set to play a very different role in her upcoming webshow Naxalbari, states that she would love to take up more challenging roles in the future, and ones that can showcase her as a diverse actor who can take on any role given to her.

Speaking about the kind of characters she would love to take on in the future, Tinaa shares,"I would love to work on inspiring roles and content in the future. From topics featuring real stories and incidents to content which is relevant to this generation and era, is what I would really like to work on. Even if a show like Money Heist were to be made as an Indian adaption, I would love to be a part of it as well. Projects which have good content at the center of them are ones I would love to try my hands at".

