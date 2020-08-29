“If a show like Money Heist were to be made as an Indian adaption, I would love to be a part of it” – Tinaa Dattaa

Actress Tinaa Dattaa has over the years portrayed various characters across different mediums, showing a unique and diverse shade each time.
The actress who is all set to play a very different role in her upcoming webshow Naxalbari, states that she would love to take up more challenging roles in the future, and ones that can showcase her as a diverse actor who can take on any role given to her.
