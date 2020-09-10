Sara Khan tests positive for COVID-19, says, “I have asymptomatic symptoms”

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone over four million in India and with the actors stepping out for work, the risk has only increased. The actors have been maintaining precautions as much as they can but there have been cases where multiple actors have tested positive for Coronavirus. Sara Khan has recently tested positive for Coronavirus and has issued a statement.
Sara Khan said, “I’ve taken a break from shooting for a few days since I was feeling under the weather, but I took the COVID-19 test, it came in positive. I’m following my doctor’s medical advice religiously, and I’m hoping I get well soon. I have asymptomatic symptoms, but asymptomatic or symptomatic, once has to maintain good hygiene and a safe distance from everyone in both the cases. I’d advise everyone who came in close proximity with me to get themselves tested. I’m following home remedies because they work the best, and steam of course. COVID-19 can happen to anyone, so it’s really important to maintain overall good health so that when it hits you, you have an immune system strong enough to fight back the virus!”
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
Leave a Reply