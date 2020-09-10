Akshay Kumar’s web series The End is a survival thriller set in the future?

The web space has become really huge in India off late with many prominent faces joining the bandwagon. However, not a single male or female superstar had taken the decision to act in any of the web series. Akshay Kumar proved to be an exception and in March 2019, it came to light that he’s going to feature in an Amazon Prime original called The End. The launch event was unforgettable – Akshay, set on fire, walked on the stage, amazing one and all. More than a year passed and there was no news of it. In July, producer Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment revealed that the project was to go on floors in 2020. But to do the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been deferred to second half of 2021.

And if sources are to be believed, The End is mounted on a huge, never-before-seen scale. A source close to the project says, “The web series is a survival thriller set in the future, that too in an alternate timeline. It will have a dystopian setup, showing that the end of the humanity is near and how Akshay Kumar’s character manages to survive and thrive amidst all the madness.”

The source adds, “There have been many such ventures made in the West like The Hunger Games franchise, District 9, I Am Legend, The Maze Runner etc. But for India, this would be a first-such series. The makers plan to leave no stone unturned and give a novel, grand and thrilling experience to the viewers. Right now, they are into pre-production and deciding the places where they can shoot in India and abroad.”

A recent report stated that Akshay Kumar has been paid for Rs. 90 crore to feature in The End. But a trade official said, “He might be paid more. After all, it’s a long-format story; it’s like shooting 2-3 films. Moreover, this web series will have tremendous reach worldwide. Taking all these factors into consideration, he’s expected to be paid a bomb and he deserves it!”

On the film front, Akshay Kumar is busy shooting for the period espionage drama Bellbottom in Scotland at present. It is expected to release on April 2, 2021. If all goes well, he’ll also have a release on Diwali this year, which is the much awaited Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty.

