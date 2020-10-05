Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at news channels; thanks them for ‘holding the fort of entertainment long enough on their behalf’

A few days back, the Home Ministry allowed theatres to reopen with 50 % capacity from October 15. Post this announcement, actress Taapsee Pannu took a dig at news channels, who according to her prioritise entertainment over news.

Taapsee said that the film industry can now take over the responsibility of entertainment with the theatres reopening. “Now that theatres are allowed to open with 50% occupancy its only fair to expect some ‘news’ channels to focus 50% more towards ‘real’ news. Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf. We can take over from here on. #SharingCaring,” she wrote on Twitter.

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 3, 2020

In the past few months, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several news channels devoted the majority of their time covering Bollywood. The film industry was in the limelight because of the unfortunate demise of the actor and later because of the drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Meanwhile, the film industry has started shooting for their upcoming projects following all safety protocols. Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom is the first film to start and finish shooting in the COVID-19 era.

