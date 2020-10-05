Kriti Sanon and Swara Bhasker slam BJP MLA Surendra Singh after he says that parents should instill ‘sanskaar’ in their daughters to prevent rape

Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Pooja Bedi and Swara Bhasker have slammed BJP MLA Surendra Singh from the Baria constituency in Uttar Pradesh for his comment on rape crimes. The MLA said that rapes can be stopped if parents inculcate good values in their daughters.

“Teach daughters how to not get raped??? Can he hear himself talk? THIS is the MINDSET that needs to change! Its so messed up! Why can’t they give some sanskaar to their sons???,” Kriti wrote on Twitter reacting to Singh's statement.

— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 3, 2020

— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 3, 2020

Swara shared an old video of Singh's comments on the Unnao rape case. Calling him out, Swara wrote, "Yeh ghatiya aadmi purana paapi hai (This disgusting man is an old sinner). #rapedefender BJP MLA Surendra Singh,” she wrote.

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 3, 2020

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 3, 2020

Pooja Bedi reacting to Singh's comment said that BJP needs a cleansing. "These are the kind of MORONS & patriarchal lunatics that the @BJP4India has in its folds. Time for a colon cleansing for the ruling party.. dont u think?” she wrote.

— Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) October 4, 2020

Time for a colon cleansing for the ruling party.. dont u think? https://t.co/WyYWiMk0Wd

— Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) October 4, 2020

Surendra Singh was asked about his opinion on the increasing number of rape cases in Uttar Pradesh during a recent press meet. “I am a teacher. Even if the government stands with the sword, such incidents wouldn’t stop. Such incidents will stop when parents give sanskaar to their daughters and inculcate (good) values in them,” he said.

“The way it is the duty of the government to give protection, likewise, it is the duty of the family and parents to inculcate sanskaar in their children. The parents should teach them polite behaviour. The combination of sanskaar and government can make the country beautiful. There is no other way out,” he added.

