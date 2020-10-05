Hina Khan is all set to guide the contestants in Bigg Boss 14

Talk about the most popular Bigg Boss contestant who changed the way the show is looked at and Hina Khan tops that list! While the show was earlier seen by many as a controversial ground to step into only if one is not working, Hina at an all-time high in her career decided to take up the Bigg Boss challenge soon after she had quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her season became iconic as Hina, though not a winner, redefined what it means to be a part of India’s Largest Reality Show, Bigg Boss, and how to post the show further grow leaps and bounds.

And now Hina is once again back in the house, locked up but this time not as a contestant but rather a guide for the Bigg Boss 14 contestants. We are sure there are many inside who would love to get some valuable advice from the her, who redefined how the game should be played! The actress is all set to be locked in the house along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla for the next 14 days where they will be giving a tough time to the freshers.

