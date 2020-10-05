Hina Khan is all set to guide the contestants in Bigg Boss 14

Talk about the most popular Bigg Boss contestant who changed the way the show is looked at and Hina Khan tops that list! While the show was earlier seen by many as a controversial ground to step into only if one is not working, Hina at an all-time high in her career decided to take up the Bigg Boss challenge soon after she had quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her season became iconic as Hina, though not a winner, redefined what it means to be a part of India’s Largest Reality Show, Bigg Boss, and how to post the show further grow leaps and bounds.
