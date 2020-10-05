Kiara Advani says This is what men should wear to impress her

Over the years, Kiara Advani has proven herself as someone who likes to experiment with her looks but also opts for comfort instead of following the trends.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in 2018, the actress dissected her wardrobe, her personal style and what you would find her closet.

What defines your personal style?

I think it's on my mood. I’m someone who is very instinctive when it comes to dressing up. I think to wear stuff depending on the mood on a particular day.

Your go-to colour?

White. I have a lot of white colour outfits – white t-back, jeans. White dominates my wardrobe.

Whose wardrobe would you raid?

I would raid maybe Kim Kardashian’s closet. Actually, I would raid Kourtney Kardashian’s closet. I really like her style.

Whose wardrobe would you change?

I’m not going to answer that.

Most comfortable outfit?

I like wearing flowy, loose things. Actually, my go-to comfortable thing would be my gym wear.

What are your wardrobe staples?

A white T-back, a really good pair of fitted jeans, a pair of shorts, high heels, and sunglasses.

Wardrobe staples you love to hoard?

Sunglasses.

Favourite fashion trend of all time?

Crop tops.

A fashion brand that you swear by?

This store that I've been shopping a lot lately For Love & Lemons. So, it’s my current favourite.

Current fashion trend to follow?

I don’t really follow these fashion trends.

Do you shop for yourself?

Yes.

What do you shop for the most?

Everything.

Your favourite fashion designers?

In India, I love Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. I like the younger lot as well – Sheila, Masaba Gupta.

Any style tips for all the girls out there?

Be comfortable.

What’s in my bag?



My headphones, a little quick fix makeup pouch which will have a lipstick or a lip tint for you know before we get papped to freshen up, sanitizer, perfume, a book, and my iPad.

Wardrobe must-haves?

Jeans, closed-shoes, sneakers, t-back. I like to layer just in case I feel warm or cold.

My shoe closet?

I have lots of shoes, I have no place to keep them. I am a shoe hoarder and it’s one thing I am not guilty of it at all.

What should men wear if they want to impress Kiara Advani?

Be yourself. I can tell you what not to wear. What to wear is something that is cool, comfortable, chic. Don’t try too hard.

