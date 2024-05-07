This article was last updated on May 7, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Donald Trump’s BIGGEST fear over something relatively small is close to coming true. According to my source, what Donald fears most about the upcoming testimony of his alleged mistress Stormy Daniels is if she will be asked to describe his private parts! Stormy has alluded to Donald’s SHORTCOMINGS in the past, but never under oath. My source says that Donald is worried that his curated image as a tough guy will crumble if Stormy testifies, and when you get right down to it, he’s not particularly endowed. Which may also explain why Donald is hypersensitive about his diminutive hands

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.