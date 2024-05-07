Tobey Maguire Keeps The Peace

This article was last updated on May 7, 2024

It's a small world and Hollywood is even a smaller place, especially for the rich and famous. Tobey Maguire was on a date on April 4 at La Dolce Vita, on upscale Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills, when he was accidentally seated right next to his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, who was enjoying dinner with her current boyfriend, Geoffrey Ogunlesi! Although Jen and Tobey have remained friendly since their 2016 split, it was still TOO close for comfort for the exes. After they exchanged pleasantries and even a hug, Tobey and his date were moved to a different table across the room, where they were joined a little later by Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey's best friend.

