Donald Trump Is Complaining About His Lawyer

This article was last updated on May 1, 2024

It's not quite a "We Told You So" yet, but it seems to be headed in that direction, so stay tuned. We recently reported that Donald Trump had a secret strategy to delay his ongoing criminal trial: replace his attorney, Todd Blanche, and then claim he needs more time to find adequate legal representation. Well guess what?

Today the Huffington Post reported that Trump is fed up with his attorney. According to my source, it was none other than Trump who had this story leaked to plant the seed that his representation is subpar. As my source explained, this is part of Trump’s strategy to delay the trial until AFTER the November election.

