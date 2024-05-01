Roger Reijner will stop as head coach of Fortuna women after this season

This article was last updated on May 1, 2024

Reijners will stop as head coach of Fortuna women after this season

The football players of Fortuna Sittard will have a new head coach next season. Roger Reijners will retire after this season “in good consultation” with the number four of the Azerion women’s premier league.

“We are grateful for the contribution Roger has made as a trainer in the development of the project during these two years,” said women’s football manager Bo Breuker. “We will discuss continuing his involvement in a different way.”

