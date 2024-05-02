Tom Brady Is Willing To Be Embarrassed

This article was last updated on May 2, 2024

Tom Brady is set to get roasted on May 5 for Netflix's first ever live comedy roast. The lineup hasn't been announced yet, but you can expect funnyman Dave Chappelle and Tom's former teammate Rob Gronkowski, along with a few surprises. Our source revealed that although Tom is one of executive producers he doesn't know WHO is being asked to take the podium and make fun of him. Producers even asked Kim Kardashian. (you'll remember we reported on their fling!) Kim wants to do it, but she needs to be in NYC for the Met Gala the next day, and was planning to spend the weekend there for last- minute fittings of her intricate Balenciaga dress.

