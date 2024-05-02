Introducing The Golden Bachelorette

This article was last updated on May 2, 2024

This article was last updated on May 2, 2024

A very good source just whispered in my ear that The Golden Bachelorette will be… drumroll please… Joan Vassos. 61-year-old Joan was one of the sexy seniors who competed for Gerry's heart on The Golden Bachelor. It's just our opinion, but it seems like she dodged a major bullet there as Gerry's final rose recipient, because the woman he chose, Theresa, ended their marriage after less than three months. Everyone connected to the reality show had to sign top secret contracts promising not to reveal that Joan was selected. The show is still casting eligible bachelors 60 and over to vie for Joan's heart, and then filming is set to begin in early May.

