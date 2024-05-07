This article was last updated on May 7, 2024

Another investigation into Boeing, this time because of skipped checks

The American aviation inspectorate FAA opens a new investigation into shortcomings at Boeing. An employee of the aircraft manufacturer has reported that required checks on aircraft are not being carried out, but are being checked off.

This time it concerns the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The FAA recently started an investigation after reports about how this device being put together. Now it concerns inspections of the devices that are ready.

An employee saw that the check on the connection between the wings and the fuselage was not carried out by several employees, but was noted as completed.

That employee went to a manager, who again reported the incident to the FAA. Boeing has said it will make “swift and serious corrections” among its employees. The company also says that there is no immediate safety risk for aircraft that are already in use, but the FAA has instructed the company to address those aircraft as well.

Headache files

The Boeing 787 is a large aircraft with two aisles that mainly makes long international flights. It is one of the headaches for Boeing; the technical problems with different types of devices continue to pile up.

A 737 Max-9 aircraft had to be replaced in January emergency landing when it lost a panel from the fuselage. Some months later a wheel fell of a 777-200 on takeoff, and a 767 lost an emergency slide. Another plane skidded off the runway due to brake problems and a Dreamliner suddenly crashed diving movement, injuring dozens of passengers.

Boeing’s first steps in space travel are also going smoothly: last night the long-awaited first space flight took place canceled due to a technical defect.

