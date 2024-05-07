This article was last updated on May 7, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Vingegaard is cycling again and hopes to be able to ride the Tour: ‘Do everything I can’

Jonas Vingegaard is cycling again. The Visma-Lease a Bike cyclist, who had a serious crash in the Tour of the Basque Country last month, hopes to be fit enough in the summer to win the Tour de France for the third time in a row.

“I hope to be there at the start of the Tour de France. We don’t know exactly what my shape will be and how the recovery will go, but I will do everything to be in top fitness,” he says in a video released by his team placed on X.

At the beginning of April, Vingegaard was involved in a serious crash in the Basque Country, in which he broke his collarbone and several ribs, and suffered a collapsed lung and lung contusion.

‘Better and better’

“It’s nice to be able to drive like normal again,” says Vingegaard. “I’m looking forward to taking the next steps. I feel good, it’s improving every day. There are still things I need to recover from, but it’s getting better and better.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.