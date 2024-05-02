This article was last updated on May 2, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

‘Despite promises, Unilever still received at least 200 million from Russia’

Unilever has received at least 200 million euros in payments from Russia in the past two years, despite the solemn promise not to make any more money from Russian activities. That writes RTL News after an analysis of the annual accounts of the Russian subsidiary. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Unilever never said it would leave Russia, but did promise that no more money would flow to and from the Russian branch.

Unilever Russia paid 181 million last year for the use of intellectual property, such as brands and recipes. A more than threefold increase compared to a year earlier. This concerns typical Russian brands such as ice creams from Inmarko, but also internationally known names such as Knorr, Magnum or Hellmann’s that are sold in Russia.

According to Unilever, several steps were taken last year to separate the Russian activities from Unilever. According to Unilever, the significantly higher amount is due to one-off payments to accommodate the intellectual property rights of Russian brands in Russia.

The company does not comment on whether this will also stop intellectual property payments for international brands. Unilever does say that it does not import or export products to and from Russia.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.