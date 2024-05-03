Michael Che Is Looking For More Than Inspiration

This article was last updated on May 3, 2024

Saturday Night Live star Michael Che is looking for love and he's not afraid to use technology in his quest for some romance. Michael is swiping up on Raya, a more upscale app geared toward creative professionals. My source was shocked to match with Michael on the app and it was DEFINITELY him, since all users are verified before they become active.

