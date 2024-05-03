This article was last updated on May 3, 2024

ANGELINA JOLIE HAS MORE THAN RETAILING ON HER MIND

We don’t have all the scoop yet, but nonetheless decided this was too good not to share! Angelina Jolie is back on the dating scene and we just heard she’s been getting cozy with a much younger Broadway actor. Angelina has been spending more time in NYC tending to her store, Atelier Jolie, but apparently being a shopgirl isn’t the ONLY reason. While my source hasn’t revealed the lucky guy’s name just yet, we can tell you he’s gorgeous and was described as a younger and hotter Brad Pitt!

