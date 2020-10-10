After Rhea Chakraborty gets bail, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta talks about patience and faith

On Wednesday, actress Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Post her bail, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on social media about having 'patience' and 'faith'. The late actor's family had filed a case against Rhea for abetment of suicide.

Sharing a Paulo Coelho quote on Instagram, Shweta wrote, “We might not have all the answers yet…but we have #Patience #Courage #Faith #God.” The quote, originally from a novel by Coelho, reads: “The two hardest tests on the spiritual road are the patience to wait for the right moment and the courage not to be disappointed with what we encounter.”

Shweta regularly posts messages for all the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput who have turned #WarriorsforSSR. On Wednesday, Shweta wrote, "Tough Times dont last, but Tough people do. We are strong and ever so powerful, we just need to believe in our own strength. Staying strong is an art and an unfailing promise to oneself that no matter what is thrown at me I’ll never ever breakdown!”

Meanwhile,a few days back the AIIMS forensic team submitted its report to the CBI. The report ruled out the murder angle and confirmed that it was death by suicide. According to reports, the CBI team that is investigating the death case has also come to the same conclusion as that of the AIIMS report. However, they are still investigating every aspect of abetment to suicide angle.

