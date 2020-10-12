Disha Patani aces the butterfly kick in her latest video

Actor Disha Patani is truly dedicated to fitness and we can see it in the glimpses of her training on social media post- as she does a perfect butterfly kick today!
On Thursday, the actress posted a video on her social media and wrote, “Butterfly kick.”
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 7, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT
Disha is also seen delivering some deadly kicks and punches on her social media which is a result of her training in kickboxing and MMA.
