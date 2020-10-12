Disha Patani aces the butterfly kick in her latest video

Actor Disha Patani is truly dedicated to fitness and we can see it in the glimpses of her training on social media post- as she does a perfect butterfly kick today!

On Thursday, the actress posted a video on her social media and wrote, “Butterfly kick.”

View this post on Instagram

Butterfly kick????????

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 7, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

Disha is also seen delivering some deadly kicks and punches on her social media which is a result of her training in kickboxing and MMA.

On the work front, Disha Patani recently resumed shooting of her next Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan. She will be seen in Ek Villain 2 as she reunites with her Malang director Mohit Suri.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Disha Patani shoot a song for Radhe in Aamby Valley

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results