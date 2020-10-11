Rupal Patel and Shaheer Sheikh share their thoughts as Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke wraps up

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been one of the most-loved shows on television and the fans can’t seem to get enough of their undeniable chemistry. The show after a successful run of one and a half years is going to bid adieu to its viewers. The team of the show have wrapped up the final episode and actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rupal Patel shared their thoughts on the same.

Rupal Patel is thankful for the role of Meenakshi Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as the show wraps up. She shared, “Every show is dear to me …Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also holds special place in my heart. I’m thankful to Star Plus and Producer Rajan Shahi Sir for giving me this opportunity to play Meenakshi Rajvansh. Thanks to my co-stars. Heartiest Gratitude to my dearest Audiences for their Lovely support throughout this adventure. Without you all, it wouldn’t have been possible. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and viewers, thank you for the memories! Heartiest Gratitude" ????

Shaheer Sheikh who stole the audience’s hearts with his performance in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, reminisces moments with the cast as the show preps for its farewell. He shared “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Abir’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast have turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life.”

