Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Ishita Raj feels like the beach is calling her as she poses in a black bikini top and jeans

Actress Ipshita Raj who is known for her performance in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety seems to be missing her beach days. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of herself that seems to be from her brach days.

Ipshita shared a picture in which she is seen wearing a pair of jeans along with a black bra and red cap to go with it. She left her long hair open and is seen posing with her back to the camera. "Do I hear a beach call’ng me?," she captioned the picture.

While the actress did not reveal whether it is an old picture or not, from her Instagram stories it looks like she is currently in Delhi along with her family.

On the work front, Ipshita has signed Luv Ranjan's next movie titoed Wild Wild Punjab. She was last seen in the 2019 movie Yaaram, alongside Prateik Babbar and Siddhanth Kapoor. Ishita also had a dance number, ‘Dil bevda’, in the multi-starrer Prassthanam.

