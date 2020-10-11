“I got everything I wanted,” says Shehnaaz Gill when asked if she would return to the Bigg Boss house

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. While the show concluded in February this year, Gill amassed a huge fan following and continues to enjoy her popularity on social media. However, with the new season on, fans are still missing her antics on the reality show and have been requesting her to return to the show.

Recently, a fan page of the show Bigg Boss shared a video of Shehnaaz Gill where she is seen answering a question by a fan who asked her to return to the Bigg Boss house. Responding to it, Shehnaaz said, "Mera khatam ho gaya. Kyun jaaun main dobara? Mujhe kya zaroorat hai Bigg Boss mein aane ki? Mereko toh sab kuch mil gaya, jo mujhe chahiye tha. Ab toh main agar gayi toh as a guest jaugi like ‘hello, hi, okay, bye.’ (I finished Bigg Boss. Why should I go on the show again? What is the need for it? I got everything I wanted. If I have to go to the Bigg Boss house, I will go as a guest, exchange pleasantries and leave).”

Shehnaaz and her co-contestant Sidharth Shukla had made headlines for their closeness during their time inside the house. After coming out of the house, they also featured in a music video. Bigg Boss 14 has three seniors who have entered the house for a brief period of time to challenge participants. Sidharth Shukla is one of them and he was recently teased by Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal who called him ‘Punjab ka jija’, referring to his closeness to Shehnaaz.

