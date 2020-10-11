Nora Fatehi looks like a dream in this white bodycon dress worth nearly Rs 2 lakh 

Nora Fatehi recently shared pictures from her latest photoshoot in which she can be seen wearing a white bodycon dress. The actress with her range of fashion choices has marked herself a fashionista. Whether it is a saree or an evening gown, the actress knows how to carry it all.

On Saturday, Nora took to Instagram and shared pictures from the photoshoot with the caption, "Wild thoughts (sic).” The dress white bodycon dress perfectly highlights Nora's curves. To complete her outfit she also wore a pair of silver heels. The dress is by the Parisian designer Herve Leger and costs nearly Rs 2 lakhs.

View this post on Instagram

Wild thoughts ???? @herveleger @jimmychoo Photogrpaher @tejasnerurkarr Styling @manekaharisinghani HMU @marcepedrozo Assistant styling @gypsy.girl.world

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Oct 10, 2020 at 1:13am PDT

Sharing another picture, she wrote, "I'm startin believe that I'm way too much for you."

View this post on Instagram

I'm startin believe that I'm way too much for you ???? @herveleger @jimmychoo Photogrpaher @tejasnerurkarr Styling @manekaharisinghani HMU @marcepedrozo Assistant styling @gypsy.girl.world

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Oct 10, 2020 at 2:38am PDT

Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram

@norafatehi ???? @herveleger × @jimmychoo . . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #sonytvofficial #TheKapilSharmaShow

A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani) on Oct 10, 2020 at 3:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram

@norafatehi ???????? @herveleger × @jimmychoo . . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #sonytvofficial #TheKapilSharmaShow

A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani) on Oct 10, 2020 at 1:51am PDT

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently wrapped up her stint on the reality dance show India's Best Dancer and flew to Goa for a vacation. On the other hand, she will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

