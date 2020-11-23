Sonakshi Sinha holidays in Maldives; poses in her happy place in a lacy swimsuit

Sonakshi Sinha is the latest Bollywood celebrity to head to Maldives for a vacation. From the past few months, ever since the lockdown has been relaxed, several Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee pannu, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Tara Sutaria, Katrina Kaif and others have headed to the island country. Now, the Dabangg star Sonakshi Sinha has landed in the country with her friends and has been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram.

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture of herself posing way in her happy place. She shared a postcard worthy picture of herself sitting on the beach wearing a black and white lacy swimsuit. “Happiest in the water (sic),” Sonakshi captioned her picture. Sitting in the shallow end of the sea, the background has a beautiful sunset.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.

