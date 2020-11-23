As The Undertaker has his final farewell, actor Abhishek Bachchan calls him an absolute legend

On Sunday, WWE legend The Undertaker dropped the curtains on his 30-year-career at the WWE Survivor Series. The Undertaker made his debut in 1990 at the Survivor Series and walked out to the ring for the one last time for his Final Farewell. Tributes started pouring in for the veteran on social media as he bid farewell.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who is a sports enthusiast took to Twitter and called The Undertaker an absolute legend. "Remember as a young teenager seeing this for the 1st time and just being in awe!! And the whole world since has been in awe! Absolute legend," he wrote responding to a tweet paying tribute to the legend.

Remember as a young teenager seeing this for the 1st time and just being in awe!! And the whole world since has been in awe! Absolute legend! #FarewellTaker @undertaker

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 23, 2020

"For 30 long years I've made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace," The Undertaker said at the ThunderDome.

The Undertaker whose real name is Mark Calway had announced his retirement in June this year. He had informed back then that he would not be part of another match. Following Roman Reign's match against Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, a parade of legends came out to the ring to celebrate The Undertaker and his career.

ALSO READ: Check out the poster of the docuseries Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, team owned by Abhishek Bachchan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results