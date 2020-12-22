Vikas Gupta to re-enter Bigg Boss 14, says he needs to win the show

Vikas Gupta, along with a few other challengers had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house a couple of weeks ago. To keep things a lot more entertaining and interesting, the challengers have been giving a tough fight to the contestants present in the house. However, there are times when challengers have had differences and arguments of their own. A recent verbal spat between Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan turned nasty and it led to Vikas pushing her into the pool.
Take a look at the video that he posted along with the latest promo of the show giving a glimpse of the cold war between him and Arshi Khan.
A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney)
A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)
Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan dances to the tunes of Dhvani Bhanushali’s new track ‘Nayan’
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply