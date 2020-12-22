Vikas Gupta to re-enter Bigg Boss 14, says he needs to win the show

Vikas Gupta, along with a few other challengers had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house a couple of weeks ago. To keep things a lot more entertaining and interesting, the challengers have been giving a tough fight to the contestants present in the house. However, there are times when challengers have had differences and arguments of their own. A recent verbal spat between Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan turned nasty and it led to Vikas pushing her into the pool.

Taking to his Instagram, Vikas Gupta announced that he will be re-entering the house only because he wishes to win the show otherwise he has no desire to be back. He thanked his fans for constantly supporting him and taking a stand for him while he had hoped that his fellow housemates would have done the same. Announcing his return, Vikas had posted a small video of himself talking about his return in the house and is determined to win the show.

Take a look at the video that he posted along with the latest promo of the show giving a glimpse of the cold war between him and Arshi Khan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan dances to the tunes of Dhvani Bhanushali’s new track ‘Nayan’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results