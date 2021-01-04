"After a year of watching movies on a phone or laptop, the world definitely wants to get back to the cinemas" - Tiger Shroff

2020 was arguably the worst year of our lives. How do you look back on the year? What is your takeaway from this year?

2020 was a year of extreme sadness and loss for a lot of people so it would not be proper to dismiss it as simply a year of learning and transformation. For myself though I count my blessings that this year taught me patience, gave me time with my family, took my training to the next level with my team and allowed me to explore singing as well.

The OTT platform has changed the profile of the Hindi film audience. What is your take on cinema versus the digital platform?



I do believe that there are films best suited to the digital platforms and those best suited to the big screen. For me personally absolutely nothing can replace the big screen experience and I believe after almost a year of watching movies on a phone or laptop, the world definitely wants to get back to the cinemas.

In a year of bleakness and massive losses which are the films and performances you liked the most?

To be honest, I’m not one to watch films anywhere other than in the theatres so Baaghi 3 was the last film I did watch. However I did watch some Japanese manga animation and some Korean dramas too.

Irrfan, Rishi Kappor, Sushant… your thoughts on their abrupt departure?

All well-loved and supremely talented actors and will be forever missed no doubt. Especially Rishi uncle who without fail would always message my dad after a film of mine released with the most amazing words of praise and encouragement.

There were some ugly run-ins on the social media which you handled with aplomb?

As I always have said, everyone is entitled to their opinion. I prefer to let my work speak. Although I do recognize constructive criticism and try to take that into account to better myself.

What is your take on the toxicity on social media?

I guess there are a lot of really unhappy people out there for whom this is the only way they are able to vent.

What are your plans for 2021 to take your life and career ahead?

To work harder each day to better my craft, to be grateful for the incredible love and appreciation people find me worthy of, to be as good a human being as I possibly can and to do everything in my power to never let my fans, my team or myself down.

