KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel announces teaser launch date and time

KGF Chapter 1 is that film which marked a new wave for cinema for the audiences. A pan-India film which observed global fandom, was a huge hit at the box office and on its television telecast. It was also the first film to be released in five languages.

A film that released in 2018, broke several records and had the fans completely invested and demanding a Chapter 2 of the film.

Two years later, in 2020 the Chapter 2 for KGF was announced and the wait has been nothing more than a testing time for the fans. The makers vision and might made KGF what it is today. The Chapter 2 is anticipated to be bigger and better.

Prashanth Neel, director of KGF Chapter 2 took to his social media to announce the teaser release. He shares, "The countdown to the opening of the empire door begins now! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 @Karthik1423 @excelmovies @AAFilmsIndia @VaaraahiCC "

The countdown to the opening of the empire door begins now!#KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms@VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 @Karthik1423 @excelmovies @AAFilmsIndia @VaaraahiCC pic.twitter.com/nbGU2mrR1M

— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 4, 2021

The post observes Yash in a dark and dingy place, looking his raw best. This KGF look has his fans raving always. Setting the excitement right, the teaser releases on Yash's Birthday on January 8. The teaser will be a gift for Yash's fans on his birthday.

KGF 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel, brought by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA films. First visual, KGF Chapter 2 Teaser will be out on January 8, 2021 at 10:18 AM on the Hombale Films handle.

