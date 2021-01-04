Maintaining Your Sexual Safety During the COVID-19 Pandemic

I have written a posting on this subject back in July and was quite interested to see that yet another government entity is weighing in on how we conduct our sex lives.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health posted this missive on its website back in early October 2020:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health goes on to advise Pennsylvanians that they should carefully consider how much risk they are willing to take in their sexual activity as shown on this listing:

"1.) You are your safest sex partner.

2.) Your next safest partner is someone you live with. Having close contact, including sex, with someone you live with who has a low risk of having COVID-19 infection helps prevent spreading COVID-19.

3.) If you do have sex with others outside of your household:

Have as few partners as possible, and pick partners you trust.

Talk about COVID-19 risk factors with your partner(s), just as you would discuss safer sex topics including, PrEP, condoms, and dental dams.

Ask partners outside your home about COVID-19 status before you meet and engage in sex. Do they have symptoms (Coronavirus Symptoms & Testing), or have they had symptoms in the last 14 days? (Most people with COVID-19 have symptoms, but some people do not.)"

Despite your parent's/religious leader's advice that masturbation would surely lead to blindness and/or hairy palms, apparently, as long as the COVID-19 virus is circulating, that is the only real safe way to engage in sexual activity. Let's just say that for the time being, "touching yourself down there" is a coin toss between blindness and a coronavirus. In addition, I'm pretty sure that asking about the possibility that their sexual partner is COVID-19 positive is pretty much going to be the last thing on most people's mind when they are about to have sex but then maybe that's just me.

Now, of course, the nanny state has other concerns about sex during the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Large gatherings are not safe during COVID19, but if you attend a large gathering where you might end up having sex, below are tips to reduce your risk of spreading or getting COVID-19 through sex:

1.) Limit the number of partners.

2.) Try to identify a consistent sex partner.

3.) Wear a face covering, avoid kissing, and do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

4.) Wash your hands with soap and water often, and especially before and after sex. If soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

5.) If you usually meet your sex partners online, consider taking a break from in-person dates. Video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, or chat rooms may be options for you."

Once again, it might just be me but I'm guessing that most people attending an orgy are not going to be terribly concerned about whether or not they are passing along the SARS-CoV-2 virus or adopting any of the other suggestions made by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Let's close with this thought. It would appear that public health officials have quite a fixation with our sexual behaviour during the pandemic. From one government suggesting that "glory holes" are the best way to have COVID-19-free sex to the Pennsylvania government suggesting appropriate and COVID-safe behaviours during an orgy, it seems like government health departments have quite an interesting vision on their constituents' sex lives and how we generally conduct ourselves when "making the beast with two backs".

Happy 2021 everyone!

