Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty to release on 31 December 2021

There's an influx of release date announcements from the Indian film industry. With the lockdown eased out and the Centre allowing theatres to operate at 100 percent capacity, production houses have announced the release dates for their upcoming slate of films! Now, according to our sources Rohit Shetty's next titled Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh also has a release date.

According to our sources, the makers of Cirkus are all set to end the year with the release of their film. Starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in prominent roles, the film is all set to be released on 31 December, 2021.

The film is based on The Comedy of Errors, which inspired the Gulzar cult comedy, Angoor and is set in the 1960s’. The shooting of the film is going on in full swing in Mumbai and the makers are expected to wrap up by next month.

While an official confirmation of the release date is awaited, our source has confirmed the same. Previously, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty had collaborated for the super successful Simmba which had also released in the last week of December of 2018. Looks like the duo is all set to recreate the magic once again.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results