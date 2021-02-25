Viraf Patel gets engaged to actress Saloni Khanna

Television’s one of the most eligible bachelors, Viraf Patel is officially engaged to his long-time girlfriend Saloni Khanna. The actor confirmed his engagement to another news portal and said that he went down on his knees on February 20. They have been dating for the last two years and were thinking of getting engaged for quite some time now, however, things had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.
Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!
