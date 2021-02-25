Nawazuddin Siddiqui denies being part of Tamil star Vijay’s next

A report originating from the South states that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the arch-villain in Tamil superstar Vijay’s next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. It is being directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar.
Online portals claim Nawazuddin is to play the main antagonist opposite Vijay. But when I reached out to Nawaz he completely denied it. “For now I’m done with dark negative roles. There is no truth to this rumour.”
It may be recalled that last year during the nationwide lockdown Nawaz was in his hometown doing a whole lot of introspection and watching the best of world cinema. He came to the conclusion that he needed to change the direction of his career.
