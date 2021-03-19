Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan keeps it fiery in denim-on-denim look

Varun Dhawan niece Anjini is having her all time caught up in spicing up her fashion game. After making her Instagram handle public, we have been seeing this hottie gaining a lot of popularity with her killer looks.
Anjini Dhawan styled her wavy hair all open down and went with a bronze base with lots of highlighter, lashed up eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips. To finish off the look she teamed a pair of hoop earrings.
Anjini Dhawan is the daughter of Varun Dhawan’s cousin Siddharth Dhawan!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anjini Dhawan (@anjinidhawan)
Also Read: Jannat Zubair shares adorable pictures with her grandfather
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply