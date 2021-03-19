Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan keeps it fiery in denim-on-denim look

Varun Dhawan niece Anjini is having her all time caught up in spicing up her fashion game. After making her Instagram handle public, we have been seeing this hottie gaining a lot of popularity with her killer looks.

Recently, she posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle in all denim, she was donning off-shoulder cropped denim jacket adorned with baggy denim jeans. The double buttoned denims are ripped from few parts. She was also seen flaunting her fiery look. This all denim outfit is more than perfect for your brunch dates as it’s a perfect combination of sexy and sassy.

Anjini Dhawan styled her wavy hair all open down and went with a bronze base with lots of highlighter, lashed up eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips. To finish off the look she teamed a pair of hoop earrings.

Anjini Dhawan is the daughter of Varun Dhawan’s cousin Siddharth Dhawan!

