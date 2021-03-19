Sameera Reddy says she had it hard as a teenager as she would stammer and was on the heavier side; shares pic

Actor Sameera Reddy recently shared a picture of her from her teenage years. The actor revealed that at that age she was on the heavier side and would stammer. Along with the picture, Sameera penned a note on tolerance and being accepting of all differences.

In the picture, a teenage Sameera is seen dressed in a shirt with her hair left open. Talking about the hurtful comments she had to face because of her physical appearance, Sameera wrote, "Because I had it hard as a teenager who stammered and was on the heavier side, I will teach my kids to be kind and more tolerant and accepting of all differences. Not everyone is the same . It was very hard to go beyond the hurtful comments I would receive and I wish I could tell this young girl that she was more than perfect."

"But looking back haven’t we created a world of perfection and high standards to live upto? Are we sending our kids into that same space? I’d like to believe we are more mindful, conscious beings who are compassionate #imperfectlyperfect #consciousparenting #throwbackthursday," she added.

Sameera Reddy made her acting debut in 2002 with the film Maine Dil Tujhke Diya alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sohail Khan. She was last seen in the 2012 film Chakravyuh.

Sameera got married to entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014 and is mother to two kids. She is quite popular on social media as she often uploads fun videos of her kids and also with her mother-in-law.

