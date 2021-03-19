Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha are all smiles in Ayodhya for the Ram Setu mahurat day

The team of Ram Setu shared pictures from the mahurat shot of the film in Ayodhya as the cast and crew joined in. From its lead actors, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, director Amit Verma to heads of Amazon Prime Video India and Abundantia Entertainment like Shikhaa Sharma, Vijay Subramaniun, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and Vikram Malhotra all were a part of the pictures.

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Prime Video the action-adventure spectacle will be directed by Abhishek Sharma with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer and will feature Indian superstar Akshay Kumar along with Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha playing pivotal roles.

Inspired by Indian mythology and religion, Ram Setu will be a story based on facts, science and historical heritage. The story of the film will showcase strength, bravery, love, and the unique values of our country that form its moral and social fabric.

Amazon Prime Video will be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for Ram Setu following its theatrical release.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video to co-produce Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results